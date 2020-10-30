Your cart

Slovakia economic sentiment improves in October

 Regional Today
 Friday, October 30, 2020, 10:30

Slovakiaʼs economic sentiment improved in October, data from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) showed on Wednesday.

The economic sentiment index rose to 88.4 in October from 87.7 in September. This was the highest reading in seven months. Among components, the industrial confidence index increased sharply to 4.0 in October from -9 in the prior month.

The morale index for the construction sector fell to -49.5 and that for retail trade decreased to 3. The services confidence indicator declined to -12 in October from -1 in the previous month. The consumer confidence index decreased to -33.7 from -31 in the preceding month. 

 

 

