Slovakia economic sentiment at 6-month high in September

Slovakiaʼs economic sentiment improved in September, a report by the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) showed on Monday. The economic sentiment index rose to 87.7 in September from 83.5 in August.
This was the highest reading in six months.
Among components, the industrial confidence index increased to -10 in June from -28.7 in the prior month.
The morale index for the construction sector fell to -42.5 and that for retail trade decreased to 8.3. The services confidence indicator improved -1 in September from -7 in the previous month.
Meanwhile, the consumer confidence indicator in Slovakia fell marginally to -31 in September ó from -30.8 in the previous month, amid a deterioration in prospects regarding householdʼs savings (-21.8 vs -17.8 in August).
Meantime, consumers were slightly less pessimistic about unemployment (56.3 vs 56.4).