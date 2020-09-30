Slovakia economic sentiment at 6-month high in September

Regional Today

Slovakiaʼs economic sentiment improved in September, a report by the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) showed on Monday. The economic sentiment index rose to 87.7 in September from 83.5 in August.

Image by alexandersr/Shutterstock.com

This was the highest reading in six months.

Among components, the industrial confidence index increased to -10 in June from -28.7 in the prior month.

The morale index for the construction sector fell to -42.5 and that for retail trade decreased to 8.3. The services confidence indicator improved -1 in September from -7 in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the consumer confidence indicator in Slovakia fell marginally to -31 in September ó from -30.8 in the previous month, amid a deterioration in prospects regarding householdʼs savings (-21.8 vs -17.8 in August).

Meantime, consumers were slightly less pessimistic about unemployment (56.3 vs 56.4).