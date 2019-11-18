Slovakia economic growth slows in Q3

BBJ

Slovakia’s economic growth slowed in the third quarter, flash estimates from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic (Štatistický úrad Slovenskej republiky or SÚSR) revealed.

Photo by Natanael Ginting/Shutterstock.com

Gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 1.8% year-on-year following a 2.4% increase in the previous quarter. Sequentially, GDP grew 0.4% in the third quarter after a 0.3% expansion in the three months to June.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, GDP increased 1.3% year-on-year following a 2.2% growth in the previous three months.

Employment increased a seasonally adjusted 1.1% year-on-year after a 1.4% rise in the previous quarter. The quarterly growth in employment slowed to 0.2% from 0.3%.

Another report from the Bratislava-based statistics office show that consumer prices in Slovakia increased an annual 2.7% in October after a 2.9% increase in September.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1% in October, reversing a 0.1% rise in the preceding month. The core inflation eased to 2.4% in October from 2.6% in the previous month, SÚSR said on Thursday.