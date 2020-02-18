Slovakia core inflation jumps in January

BBJ

Slovakia’s consumer price inflation remained stable in January, figures from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) showed on Friday. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3% year-on-year in January, the same as seen in December.

Image: Shutterstock.com

Prices for transportation grew 5.6% annually in January and those for education and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 4.9% and 4.4%, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.2% in January, after a 0.1% fall in the preceding month. The core inflation was 3.2% annually in January and the index rose 1.2% from the previous month.

In another report the Bratislava-based agency said in a flash estimate that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) advanced by 2.1% from a year earlier in the fourth quarter of 2019, quickening from a 1.3% growth in the previous three-month period.

On a seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy expanded 0.6%, the most in three quarters, compared to 0.4% in the previous period.