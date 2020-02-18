Your cart

Slovakia core inflation jumps in January

 BBJ
 Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 14:15

Slovakia’s consumer price inflation remained stable in January, figures from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) showed on Friday. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3% year-on-year in January, the same as seen in December.

Image: Shutterstock.com

Prices for transportation grew 5.6% annually in January and those for education and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 4.9% and 4.4%, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.2% in January, after a 0.1% fall in the preceding month. The core inflation was 3.2% annually in January and the index rose 1.2% from the previous month.

In another report the Bratislava-based agency said in a flash estimate that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) advanced by 2.1% from a year earlier in the fourth quarter of 2019, quickening from a 1.3% growth in the previous three-month period.

On a seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy expanded 0.6%, the most in three quarters, compared to 0.4% in the previous period.

 

 

