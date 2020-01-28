The industrial confidence indicator in Slovakia went up to 1.7 in January from -6 in December, reaching the highest value since February last year, the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) said in its monthly report.

Photo by AlexLMX/Shutterstock.com

Production expectations jumped (22 from 1) and employment was assessed less negatively (-7 from -23). Yet, sentiment improved among constructors (-6.5 from -9) and retailers (29 from 27) but worsened among service providers (2 from 7).

In a separate report, the Bratislava-based agency said that the consumer confidence indicator in Slovakia fell for the fourth month to -11.9 in January of 2020 from -10.4 in December, reaching the lowest value since September of 2015.

Consumers were more pessimistic regarding the general economic situation and the unemployment development, somewhat less in the financial situation of households.

In contrast, consumers were more optimistic about the saving perspectives of households, the SÚSR added.