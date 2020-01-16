Slovakia’s current account deficit narrowed to EUR 284 million in November 2019 from EUR 514 million in the same month of the previous year, the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS) said in a statement.

The goods account posted a EUR 4 million surplus, compared to a EUR 180 mln gap. In addition, the services deficit fell to EUR 19 million from EUR 32 mln last year, and the primary income gap declined to EUR 207 mln from EUR 209 mln.

The secondary income deficit dropped to EUR 62 mln from EUR 93 mln, the Bratislava-based NBS added.