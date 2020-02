Slovakia c/a deficit narrows in Dec

BBJ

Slovakia’s current account gap shrank to EUR 328.2 million in December from EUR 450 mln in the same month of the previous year, the country’s central bank reported.

The National Bank of Slovakia, photo by Ventura/Shutterstock.com

The goods deficit fell to EUR 168 mln from EUR 397.7 mln and the secondary income surplus widened to EUR 60.9 mln from EUR 6.8 mln.

On the other hand, the primary income gap rose to EUR 241.1 mln from EUR 175 mln and the services surplus fell to EUR 20 mln from EUR 115.9 mln, the National Bank of Slovakia said.