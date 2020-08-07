Slovak retail trade falls in June

Retail sales in Slovakia decreased 1.6% from a year earlier in June, following an 8.9% tumble in the previous month, figures from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) showed on Wednesday.

Photo by blurAZ/shutterstock.com

It was the smallest decline in retail activity since March, amid loosening coronavirus restrictions.

Compared with June 2019, three out of nine groups of stores reported higher turnover, in addition to supermarkets and hypermarkets, also specialized stores for households and stores of goods of information and communication technologies, according to the Bratislava-based statistics agency.

On a monthly basis, retail trade grew 4.6%, after a 2.8% rise in the previous month.