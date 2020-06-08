Slovak retail sales in free fall in April

Retail sales in Slovakia tumbled 14.3% from a year earlier in April, the most since a record fall in February 2009. Declines were seen in most activities, of which the most significant was in the retail trade of other goods in specialized stores, automotive fuels in specialized stores and other household goods in specialized stores, the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) says.

In April, a decrease of turnover in accommodation reached 84.7% compared with the corresponding period last year. Enterprises active in food and beverage service activities recorded lower turnover by 42.1% on a yearly basis.

On a monthly basis, retail trade decreased the most in accommodation by 44.5% and in food and beverage service activities by 24.1%.

A decrease was also recorded in other activities, in sale and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles by 16.9%, wholesale by 12.9% and in retail trade by 6.9%, SÚSR said on June 4.