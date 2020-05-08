Slovak retail sales fall in March

Slovakia’s retail trade dropped 3.6% from a year earlier in March, following a 3.9% growth in the previous month, as sales declined for almost all categories due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) says.
Sales significantly decreased in other service activities compared with the previous month, and fell in accommodation by 50.5%, sale and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles by 29.1% and in food and beverage service activities by 28.7%, according to the Bratislava-based statistics agency.
On a monthly basis, retail trade plunged 7.8%, the biggest decline since January 2009, SÚSR said on May 6.