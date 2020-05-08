Slovak retail sales fall in March

BBJ

Slovakia’s retail trade dropped 3.6% from a year earlier in March, following a 3.9% growth in the previous month, as sales declined for almost all categories due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) says.

Photo by andriano.cz / Shutterstock.com

Sales significantly decreased in other service activities compared with the previous month, and fell in accommodation by 50.5%, sale and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles by 29.1% and in food and beverage service activities by 28.7%, according to the Bratislava-based statistics agency.

On a monthly basis, retail trade plunged 7.8%, the biggest decline since January 2009, SÚSR said on May 6.