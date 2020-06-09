Slovak Q1 economy contracts most in a decade

Slovakia’s gross domestic product at constant prices shrank 3.7% from a year earlier in the first quarter of 2020, compared with a preliminary estimate of a 3.9% decline, the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) says.
It is the steepest contraction since the last three months of 2009, as the coronavirus crisis hit activity and demand. Gross fixed capital formation slumped 4.8% and net external demand contributed negatively as exports plunged 6.8% and imports fell 1.5%.
At the same time, both household consumption and government spending rose at softer 1.1%. On a quarterly basis, the economy shrank 5.2%, the most since 2009, SÚSR said on June 5.