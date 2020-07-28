Slovak PM Matovič survives no-confidence vote

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovič will remain in his post, as only 47 of the 125 MPs present for the no-confidence vote in him in Parliament early on Friday morning supported the opposition’s proposal, reported the News Agency of the Slovak Republic (TASR).

Igor Matovič during the 2020 parliamentary elections with his family. Photo by Kollar Peter / Shutterstock.com.

Matovič faced down the first attempt to oust him as premier over alleged plagiarism concerning his diploma thesis, as well as regarding his performance as prime minister.

The vote came after a debate lasting some 15 hours. The coalition defended Matovič and criticized the opposition. Meanwhile, the opposition argued it believes that Matovič shouldn’t continue as prime minister, TASR said.