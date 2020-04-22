Slovak jobless rate rises in March

remember me
The registered unemployment rate in Slovakia rose to 5.2% in March from 5% in the same month of the previous year, data released by the Labor, Social Affairs and the Family Center (ÚPSVaR) shows, as cited by the TASR new agency.
It was the highest jobless rate since February of 2019, as the number of unemployed persons went up by 5,031 from a year ago to 142,993. In February this year, the jobless rate was slightly lower at 5.1%.
The unemployment rate calculated from the total number of jobseekers reached 6.21% in March, increasing by 0.08% in monthly terms and by 0.02 percentage points year-on-year, TASR said.
