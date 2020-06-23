Slovak jobless rate hits 3-year high in May

The unemployment rate in Slovakia soared to 7.2% in May from 4.9% in the same month of the previous year, the Ministry of Labor, Social, Affairs and Family (ÚpsVar) says, Trading Economics reports.

Graphic by xtock / Shutterstock.com

That was the highest rate since May of 2017, amid business closures across the country prompted by the global pandemic and emergency measures taken to stop its spread.

The number of unemployed persons rose by 64,100 from a year earlier to 198,300. In April, the jobless rate was lower at 6.6%, Trading Economics quoted ÚpsVar as saying.