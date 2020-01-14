Slovakia’s industrial production declined for the fourth month in a row in November, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic (SÚSR) showed.

Industrial production fell a working day adjusted 4.4% year-on-year in November, after a 4% decrease in October. Manufacturing output also fell for a fourth straight month, down 4.7% annually in November.

Output in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning sector fell 4.3%, while that of mining and quarrying increased 11.7%. On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 0.3% in November.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output declined 10.5% in November, following a 2.4% fall in October. On a monthly basis, construction output decreased 3.8% in November, the Bratislava-based SÚSR said in a statement released on January 10.