Slovak industrial output shrinks less in July

BBJ

Slovakia’s industrial production fell 3.6% from a year ago in July, slowing from a 8.5% slump in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic (SÚSR) show.

Photo by Natanael Ginting / Shutterstock.com

It was the smallest decrease in industrial activity since pre-pandemic levels in February.

Output for manufacturing fell by 6.4% (vs -10.5% in June) while it increased for mining by 3.2% (vs -0.7%).

In the meantime, production continued to rise solidly for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning (16.2% vs 7.4%), SÚSR said.