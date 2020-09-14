Slovak industrial output shrinks less in July

remember me
Slovakia’s industrial production fell 3.6% from a year ago in July, slowing from a 8.5% slump in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic (SÚSR) show.
It was the smallest decrease in industrial activity since pre-pandemic levels in February.
Output for manufacturing fell by 6.4% (vs -10.5% in June) while it increased for mining by 3.2% (vs -0.7%).
In the meantime, production continued to rise solidly for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning (16.2% vs 7.4%), SÚSR said.
