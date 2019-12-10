Slovakia’s industrial production plunged 3.9% from a year earlier in October, following a 2.5% decline in the previous month, figures from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) show.

Manufacturing production fell 5.2% year-on-year in October after went down 3.1% in the previous month. On the other hand, output advanced faster for mining and quarrying (13.9% vs 2.1%) and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (5% vs 2.6%).

On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased by 0.7% in October.

In a separate statement, the Bratislava-based statistics bureau said on December 10 construction output in Slovakia decreased 2.4% y.o.y. in October, after a 2.5% rise in the previous month.