Slovak current account deficit shrinks in August

Regional Today

Slovakiaʼs current account deficit narrowed to EUR 93.2 million in August from EUR 433.2 million in the corresponding month of the previous year, the countryʼs central bank said in a report on Tuesday.

The secondary income shortfall went down to EUR 111.3 million from EUR 113.4 million a year earlier and the goods account posted a EUR 53.5 million surplus, compared to a EUR 326.3 million deficit in August 2019.

On the other hand, the primary income gap widened to EUR 150.6 million from EUR 131.7 million and the services surplus shrank to EUR 115.2 million from EUR 138.2 million.