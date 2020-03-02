Slovak consumer sentiment improves slightly in February

BBJ

The consumer confidence indicator in Slovakia edged up to -11.1 in February from -11.9 in the previous month, mainly due to an improvement in expectations regarding household’s financial situation (-2.4 from -3.4 in January); the country’s economic situation (-16.2 from -19.2) and unemployment (11.2 from 12.2), the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) said its monthly report.

In contrast, savings prospects deteriorated to -14.6 from -12.7. In a separate report, the Bratislava-based statistics office said that industrial confidence indicator in Slovakia fell to -1.3 in February from 1.7 in the prior month, as production expectations deteriorated while stock of finished products decreased.

On the other hand, current situation improved for new export orders and output, while prospects regarding selling price (-6 from -16) and employment increased, SÚSR said.