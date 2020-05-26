Slovak c/a gap widens in March

BBJ

Slovakia’s current account deficit rose to EUR 631 million in March of 2020 from EUR 91.5 million in the same month a year earlier, the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS) reports.

The National Bank of Slovakia. Photo by Ventura/Shutterstock.com

The goods balance swung to a gap of EUR 440.5 million from a surplus of EUR 118.8 mln in March of 2019 and the primary income shortfall widened to EUR 184.7 mln from EUR 168.1 mln.

On the other hand, the services surplus advanced to EUR 78.6 mln from EUR 57.6 mln and the secondary income deficit narrowed to EUR 84.4 mln from EUR 99.8 mln, NBS said on May 22.