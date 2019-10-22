Slovak c/a gap widens in August

BBJ

Slovakia’s current account deficit rose to EUR 489.5 million in August from EUR 447.8 mln in the same month a year earlier, the country’s central bank reported.

The distinctive National Bank of Slovakia building in Bratislava. Photo by Ventura/Shutterstock.com

The goods shortfall increased to EUR 403 mln from EUR 327.9 mln and the primary income deficit widened to EUR 189 mln from EUR 141.4 mln, the National Bank of Slovakia said.

Meanwhile, the services surplus rose to EUR 139.3 mln from EUR 128.9 mln in August 2019, and the secondary income gap decreased sharply to EUR 36.7 mln from EUR 107.4 mln, NBS added.