Slovak c/a balance swings to surplus in September

Regional Today

Slovakia posted a EUR 429.1 million surplus in September, compared to a EUR 164.3 million deficit in the same month last year, as the goods account switched to a EUR 372.4 million surplus from a EUR 90.7 million gap, according to a report by the countryʼs central bank.

Also, the services surplus widened to EUR 152.2 million from EUR 148.8 million, the primary income deficit narrowed to EUR 90 million from EUR 204.5 million and the secondary income gap was down to EUR 5.5 million from EUR 17.9 million.