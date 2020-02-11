Divorcees in Poland and people with children are the most knowledgeable on financial matters, a survey has found. Singles and widowers are the least well informed, according to the study, Polish Radio says.

Photo by Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

Meanwhile, the better paid a person, the more likely he or she is to have a sound understanding of issues such as loans, debt, household budget management and savings, the survey said.

The study interviewed 1,001 adult Poles and was carried out by the Maison & Partners company for the Kapitalni.org website, which aims to provide information on financial affairs in an understandable form, Polish Radio says.