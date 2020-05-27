Shopping hours solely for Czech senior citizens scrapped

BBJ

The regulation that reserved a shopping window for senior citizens only between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. in shops, pharmacies and post offices was scrapped in the Czech Republic as of yesterday (Tuesday, May 26), Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlíček told state news agency ČTK, as reported by Czech Radio.

Photo by Gulliver20 / Shutterstock.com

The measure was taken in mid-March to protect senior citizens - the most vulnerable group – from the coronavirus epidemic. The government also agreed to lower the value added tax (VAT) on tickets for cultural events and the cost of accommodation services from 15% to 10%, Czech Radio said.

According to the latest Johns Hopkins University data on Tuesday, 9004 people have contracted the virus in the Czech Republic, of which 317 have died.