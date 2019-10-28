Serinus Energy granted extension of Satu Mare exploration

BBJ

Channel Islands-based oil and gas exploration company Serinus Energy said on Thursday it will start drilling the Moftinu-1004 gas well in Romania’s Satu Mare in the first quarter of 2020, after it was granted a 12-month extension of the third exploration phase of the Satu Mare concession.

File photo of gas well head by P.V.R. Murty/Shutterstock.com

The Moftinu-1004 well is already permitted and construction of the surface facilities needed to drill it are underway, the Jersey-based Serinus said in a statement.

Once successfully completed and tied in, the Moftinu-1004 well will provide additional gas production to the Moftinu Gas Plant.

Given the granting of the 12-month extension, the company says it anticipates that the seismic acquisition program will now commence in the second quarter of 2020.

It is is anticipated that the Moftinu-1004 well will be drilled to a depth of approximately 1,000 meters, Serinus Energy said.