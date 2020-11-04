Serbiaʼs retail sales rise in September

Regional Today

Serbiaʼs retail sales increased by a real 7.7% on the year in September, after posting a 4.5% annual rise in the previous month, data released by the Serbian Statistical Office (SORS) showed on Monday.

Sales of non-food products (except for automotive fuel) increased the most by 14.9% annually in September, while retail trade of food, beverages and tobacco rose by 3.6%. Retail trade of automotive fuel added 4.2%.

Month-on-month, retail sales went down by a real 2.0% in September, following a 2.3% increase in the previous month, the data indicated.

In a separate statement, the Belgrade-based agency said that Serbiaʼs industrial production increased by 4.6% year-on-year in September, after growing by 4.2% in August. On a seasonally-adjusted monthly comparison basis, the industrial output edged down 0.6% in September after increasing 3.5% a month earlier.