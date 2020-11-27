Serbiaʼs real net wage up in September

remember me
Serbiaʼs average net wage increased by a real 9.2% year-on-year in September, following a 6.1% annual rise in August, figures from the Statistical Office of Serbia (SORS) showed.
On a monthly comparison basis, the average net wage rose 2.5% in real terms in September, after going down by 2.4% in August, according to the Belgrade-based statistics agency.
In nominal terms, the average net wage totaled RSD 59,698 (EUR 508) in September.
