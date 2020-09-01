Serbiaʼs real net wage up in June

Regional Today

Serbiaʼs average net wage increased by a real 9.6% year-on-year in June, following an 5.6% annual rise in May, data from the Serbian Statistical Office (SORS) show.

Photo by Robert Petrovic / Shutterstock.com

On a monthly comparison basis, the average net wage went up 0.8% in real terms in June, after edging up by 0.1% in May, the Belgrade-based agency said. In nominal terms, the average net wage totaled RSD 59,740 (EUR 505) in June.