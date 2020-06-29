Serbia’s real net wage up in April

remember me
Serbia’s average net wage increased by a real 7.2% year-on-year in April, following an 8.6% annual rise in March, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Serbia (SORS) show.
On a monthly comparison basis, the average net wage went down 1.3% in real terms in April, after rising by 2.8% in March, the Belgrade-based statistics agency said.
In nominal terms, the average net wage totaled RSD 58,932 (EUR 501) in April, SORS said on June 25.
