Serbia’s real net wage up in April

BBJ

Serbia’s average net wage increased by a real 7.2% year-on-year in April, following an 8.6% annual rise in March, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Serbia (SORS) show.

Photo by Robert Petrovic / Shutterstock.com

On a monthly comparison basis, the average net wage went down 1.3% in real terms in April, after rising by 2.8% in March, the Belgrade-based statistics agency said.

In nominal terms, the average net wage totaled RSD 58,932 (EUR 501) in April, SORS said on June 25.