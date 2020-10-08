Serbiaʼs public debt rises in August

remember me
Serbiaʼs public debt totaled EUR 26.6 billion at the end of August, the countryʼs Finance Ministry said in a statement reported news portal SeeNews.
The debt was equivalent to 56.7% of the projected 2020 gross domestic product (GDP), up from 52% at the end of 2019, when the public debt amounted to EUR 23.9 billion, the ministry said.
