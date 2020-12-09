Serbiaʼs public debt increases at the end of October

Regional Today

The public debt of Serbia, at the end of October, amounted to around EUR 26.69 billion, which is 56.9% of the estimated gross domestic product (GDP), the countryʼs Finance Ministry announced Monday.

At the end of September, the public debt was EUR 26.60 billion, that is, 56.7% of the GDP. At the end of last year, the public debt was EUR 23.94 billion, which was 52% of the GDP.