Serbia’s onshore extension of TurkStream gas link laid, minister says

BBJ

Serbia’s onshore extension of the TurkStream gas pipeline had been laid, the country’s Energy Minister Aleksandar Antić said on February 28, with work to continue over 2020 to build the link’s supporting infrastructure, reported S&P Global Platts, the provider of energy and commodities information.

Antić, speaking following a meeting of the council of the Southern Gas Corridor in Baku, said the new route from Azerbaijan and the TurkStream system both brought new gas supply diversification for Serbia.

The Balkan state has been busy laying its 403 km (250 mile) section of the TurkStream onshore expansion to bring gas carried by the TurkStream pipeline from Serbia’s border with Bulgaria to its border with Hungary.

“This project is of strategic importance for Serbia and in 2020 we will build supporting infrastructure, including compressor stations,” Antić said.

The TurkStream gas pipeline began commercial flows on January 1 this year and has largely replaced the volumes that used to come to Southeast Europe in the Trans-Balkan line via Ukraine.

Serbia currently receives Russian gas entering the country from Hungary via Ukraine, but from December 2020 will be able to import Russian gas via TurkStream, according to Russian gas giant Gazprom, S&P Global Platts says.