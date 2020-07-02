Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Serbia’s industrial production falls, retail sales rise in May

 Regional Today
 Thursday, July 2, 2020, 12:30

Serbia’s industrial production declined by 9.3% year-on-year in May, after falling by 16.6% in April, according to data released by the Serbian Statistical Office (SORS).

On a seasonally-adjusted monthly comparison basis, the industrial output went down 9.4% in May after decreasing 17.7% a month earlier.

In another report, the Belgrade-based statistics agency said on Tuesday that Serbia’s retail sales increased by a real 4.7% year-on-year in May, after posting an 18.6% annual decline in the previous month.

Month-on-month, retail sales went up by a real 28.7%, following a 20.3% decrease in the previous month, the data indicated.

At current prices, May’s retail sales increased by 1.9% on the year and by 27.3% on the month. 

 

 

  • Promotion

    Garmin MARQ® Collection

    With three decades of experience, Garmin is a trusted and stable player in the land, air, and boat navigation devices, as well as GPS-based sports watches. In the last 10 years, the watch category has become an increasingly important segment of the wide product range, with a wide range of sports watches of all skill levels, but Garmin has not stopped developing the service side of the devices with the market needs in mind.

     

Related articles