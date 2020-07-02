Serbia’s industrial production falls, retail sales rise in May

Regional Today

Serbia’s industrial production declined by 9.3% year-on-year in May, after falling by 16.6% in April, according to data released by the Serbian Statistical Office (SORS).

On a seasonally-adjusted monthly comparison basis, the industrial output went down 9.4% in May after decreasing 17.7% a month earlier.

In another report, the Belgrade-based statistics agency said on Tuesday that Serbia’s retail sales increased by a real 4.7% year-on-year in May, after posting an 18.6% annual decline in the previous month.

Month-on-month, retail sales went up by a real 28.7%, following a 20.3% decrease in the previous month, the data indicated.

At current prices, May’s retail sales increased by 1.9% on the year and by 27.3% on the month.