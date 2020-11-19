Serbiaʼs FX reserves rise in October

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The foreign exchange (FX) reserves held by Serbiaʼs central bank grew to EUR 13.1 billion (USD 15.6 billion) at the end of October, up by EUR 19.8 million on a monthly comparison basis, the National Bank of Serbia (NBS) said.
Net FX reserves (total reserves less banksʼ FX balances on account of required reserves and other requirements) amounted to EUR 10.7 billion at end-October, down from EUR 10.8 billion in September.
scroll for moreall times CET
CMS, CMS Budapest
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben