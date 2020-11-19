Serbiaʼs FX reserves rise in October

The foreign exchange (FX) reserves held by Serbiaʼs central bank grew to EUR 13.1 billion (USD 15.6 billion) at the end of October, up by EUR 19.8 million on a monthly comparison basis, the National Bank of Serbia (NBS) said.

Photo by ToskanaINC / Shutterstock.com

Net FX reserves (total reserves less banksʼ FX balances on account of required reserves and other requirements) amounted to EUR 10.7 billion at end-October, down from EUR 10.8 billion in September.