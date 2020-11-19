Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Serbiaʼs FX reserves rise in October

 Regional Today
 Thursday, November 19, 2020, 10:30

The foreign exchange (FX) reserves held by Serbiaʼs central bank grew to EUR 13.1 billion (USD 15.6 billion) at the end of October, up by EUR 19.8 million on a monthly comparison basis, the National Bank of Serbia (NBS) said. 

Photo by ToskanaINC / Shutterstock.com

Net FX reserves (total reserves less banksʼ FX balances on account of required reserves and other requirements) amounted to EUR 10.7 billion at end-October, down from EUR 10.8 billion in September. 

 

 

Related articles