Serbiaʼs FX reserves fall in July

Regional Today

The foreign exchange (FX) reserves held by Serbiaʼs central bank fell to EUR 13.5 billion (USD 15.9 billion) at the end of July, down by EUR 435.3 million on a monthly comparison basis, the National Bank of Serbia (NBS) said on Tuesday, according to a report by SeeNews.

The July decrease in gross FX reserves is attributable to the settlement of foreign exchange liabilities, as well as forex market activities destined to mitigate the adverse economic effect of the coronavirus crisis, the central bank said.