Serbia’s FX reserves decline in February

 Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 07:09

The foreign exchange reserves held by Serbia’s central bank fell to EUR 13.459 billion (USD 15.032 ln) at the end of February, down by EUR 235.6 million on a monthly comparison basis, the National Bank of Serbia said. 

Net FX reserves (total reserves less banks’ FX balances on account of required reserves and other requirements) amounted to EUR 11.371 bln at the end of February, down EUR 269 mln on the month, the national bank said.

 

 

