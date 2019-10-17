Serbia’s FDI jumps in the first seven month of 2019

remember me
Serbia attracted EUR 2.3 billion worth of foreign direct investment in the first seven months of 2019, which is 43% more compared to the same period last year, Finance Minister Siniša Mali said Tuesday.
Minister Mali added that the public debt would not exceed 51.3% of gross domestic product by the end of the year, the Belgrade-based Serbian state news agency Tanjug reported.
