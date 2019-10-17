Serbia’s FDI jumps in the first seven month of 2019

BBJ

Serbia attracted EUR 2.3 billion worth of foreign direct investment in the first seven months of 2019, which is 43% more compared to the same period last year, Finance Minister Siniša Mali said Tuesday.

Minister Mali added that the public debt would not exceed 51.3% of gross domestic product by the end of the year, the Belgrade-based Serbian state news agency Tanjug reported.