Serbia’s FDI jumps in first seven months of 2019

BBJ

Serbia has attracted EUR 2.3 billion worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first seven months of 2019, which is 43% more compared to the corresponding period of last year, Minister of Finance Siniša Mali said Tuesday.

Mali added that public debt would not exceed 51.3% of gross domestic product by the end of the year, the Belgrade-based Serbian state news agency Tanjug reported.