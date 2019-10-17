Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Serbia’s FDI jumps in first seven months of 2019

 BBJ
 Thursday, October 17, 2019, 09:18

Serbia has attracted EUR 2.3 billion worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first seven months of 2019, which is 43% more compared to the corresponding period of last year, Minister of Finance Siniša Mali said Tuesday. 

Mali added that public debt would not exceed 51.3% of gross domestic product by the end of the year, the Belgrade-based Serbian state news agency Tanjug reported.

 

 

Related articles