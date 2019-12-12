The National Bank of Serbia said it has decided to hold its key repo rate at 2.25%. The central bank said it was guided by the inflation outlook and macroeconomic indicators from the domestic and international environment.

Inflation is likely to move around the lower boundy of the 1.5-4.5% target band until mid-2020,NBS said. Serbia’s average consumer prices rose by 1% year-on-year in October, after growing by 1.1% in September, official statistics show.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index grew by 0.1% in October, after falling by 0.5% in September, according to Serbiaʼs state news agency, Tanjug.