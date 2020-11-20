Serbiaʼs c/a gap narrows Jan-Sept

remember me
Serbiaʼs current account deficit fell to EUR 1.714 billion (USD 2.037 billion) in the first nine months of 2020, from EUR 2.014 billion in the like period of last year, the central bank said.
Trade in goods was in deficit of EUR 3.839 billion in January-September, while trade in services recorded a surplus of EUR 786 million, figures published on the website of the central bank showed.
Primary income deficit amounted to EUR 1.094 billion in the first nine months of 2020, whereas surplus in secondary income came in at EUR 2.432 billion.
