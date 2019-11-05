Serbia’s annual retail sales growth slows in September

Serbia’s retail sales increased by a real 7.3% year-on-year in September, after posting a 7.6% annual rise in the previous month, data released by the Belgrade-based Statistical Office of the Republic of Serbia (SORS) show.

Month-on-month, retail sales went down by a real 5%, following a 3.2% rise the previous month, the data indicated. At current prices, September’s retail sales increased by 7.7% on the year and declined 5.2% on the month.

In a separate statement, the statistics agency said that, Serbia’s industrial production grew an annual 1.6% in September, after rising by 0.5% in August.

On a seasonally-adjusted monthly comparison basis, the industrial output went up 0.9% in September after decreasing 0.2% a month earlier, SORS said.