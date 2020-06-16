Serbia’s annual consumer price inflation quickens in May

Serbia’s consumer prices rose by 0.7% year-on-year in May, after growing by 0.6% in April, data from the Belgrade-based Central Statistics Office (SORS) shows.

On a monthly comparison basis, Serbia’s consumer price index (CPI) declined by 0.2% in May, after remaining flat in April, according to figures published on the website of the national statistical office.

Prices of transport went down by 3.1% month-on-month in May, while furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house costs went down 1.3%.

Clothing and footwear grew 0.2% last month, while alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices rose by 0.1%, SORS said on June 12.