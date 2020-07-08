Serbian unit of Bulgaria’s Sopharma to build logistics facility

Serbia-based Sopharma Trading Beograd, controlled by Bulgarian drug maker Sopharma AD, plans to build a logistics facility for the storage of pharmaceutical products in Stara Pazova municipality, news portal SeeNews reports, citing planning documents for the project.

The Sopharma Business Towers in Sofia, Bulgaria. Photo by tishomir / Shutterstock.com

The logistics complex will be built on an area of 52,975 square meters in the town of Nova Pazova (35 km northwest of Belgrade), situated in the the autonomous province of Vojvodina (which has a large ethnic Hungarian population), the document published on the municipality’s website show.

The facility will be used for the storage of medicines, supplements, cosmetic products, medical aid kits and hygiene products in standard and automated shelving warehouses, SeeNews says.