Serbian retail sales rise in June

Regional Today

Serbiaʼs retail sales increased by a real 9.6% on the year in June, after posting a 4.7% annual rise in the previous month, data released by the Belgrade-based Central Statistical Office (SORS) shows.

Retail sales rose the most for non-food products by 23.6% annually in June, followed by automotive fuel by 11.9% and food, beverages and tobacco by 8.9%.

Month-on-month, retail sales went up by a real 9.8% in June, following a 28.7% increase in the previous month, the data indicated.

At current prices, Juneʼs retail sales increased by 11.5% on the year and by 9.4% on the month.

In a separate report, the statistics agency said that Serbiaʼs industrial production increased by 2.6% year-on-year in June, after falling by 9.3% in May. On a seasonally-adjusted monthly comparison basis, the industrial output rose 6.9% in June after decreasing 9.4% a month earlier.