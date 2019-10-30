Your cart

Serbian real net wages up in August

 BBJ
 Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 11:13

Serbia’s average net wage increased by a real 7.3% year-on-year in August, following an 10.1% annual rise in July, data from the Serbian Statistical Office (SORS) show.

Photo by Positiffy/Shutterstock.com

In a monthly comparison, the average net wage fell by 1.7% in real terms in August, after growing by 2.8% in July, the Belgrade-based statistics agency said in a statement.

Average gross salaries and wages calculated for August 2019 amounted to RSD 74,768 (EUR 636.4), while average net salaries and wages amounted to RSD 54,115 (EUR 460.6), SORS said.

 

 

