Serbian real net wage up in March

BBJ

Serbia’s average net wage increased by a real 8.6% year-on-year in March, following an 8.8% annual rise in February, the Serbian Statistical Office (SORS) reports.

Photo by Positiffy/Shutterstock.com

On a monthly comparison basis, the average net wage went up 2.8% in real terms in March, after declining by 3.6% in February.

In nominal terms, the average net wage totalled RSD 59,681 (EUR 508) in March, the Belgrade-based agency said on May 25.