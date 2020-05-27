Serbian real net wage up in March

remember me
Serbia’s average net wage increased by a real 8.6% year-on-year in March, following an 8.8% annual rise in February, the Serbian Statistical Office (SORS) reports.
On a monthly comparison basis, the average net wage went up 2.8% in real terms in March, after declining by 3.6% in February.
In nominal terms, the average net wage totalled RSD 59,681 (EUR 508) in March, the Belgrade-based agency said on May 25.
