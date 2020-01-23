remember me
The average net monthly wage in Serbia was RSD 56,331 (EUR 479.50) in November 2019, rising 11.4% in nominal terms and 9.8% in real terms compared to the same month of the previous year, the Serbian Statistical Office (SORS) said in a statement.
The average gross wage was RAS 77,879 (EUR 662.86), rising 11.3% in nominal terms and 9.7% in real terms year-on-year in November.
The median net wage in November was RSD 43,511, according to the Belgrade-based SORS.
