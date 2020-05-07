Serbia to start paying compensation this week, minister says

BBJ

Serbia’s government plans to start the payment of three minimum monthly salaries to employees of micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) as part of its economic support package designed to cushion the impact of the coronavirus crisis on Thursday (May 7), Finance Minister Siniša Mali says.

Finance Minister Siniša Mali (left) with Ana Brnabić (right) Serbiaʼs Prime Minster. Photo by BalkansCat / Shutterstock.com

The government has received applications from about 237,000 employers and will pay EUR 750 (USD 820) to about 1.1 million employees of MSMEs, Mali was reported as saying by SeeNews.

Serbian citizens older than 18 years will also be able to apply between May 15 and June 5 for a EUR 100 one-off payment in compensation for the restrictions imposed to limit the outbreak of COVID-19, Mali noted.

On March 31, Serbia’s government introduced a EUR 5.1 billion financial package for the support of its economy, which amounts to 50% of the 2020 budget. The package includes a EUR 2 bln guarantee scheme for loans extended by commercial banks, SeeNews adds.