Serbia to pay 60% of bottom wage to MSME employees

Serbiaʼs government plans to pay 60% of a monthʼs minimum salary to employees at micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) today to support economic recovery after the COVID-19 crisis, Finance Minister Siniša Mali has said, according to a report by SeeNews.

Photo by Robert Petrovic / Shutterstock.com

The government has set aside RSD 18.4 billion (EUR 156 million) from the state budget to pay about RSD 18,000 per employee to 1,016,535 employees at 235,372 MSMEs across Serbia, Mali said in a statement.

In May, the government started the payment of three minimum monthly salaries to employees at MSMEs.

The government has also deferred the payment of taxes and social contributions worth RSD 29.5 billion combined, which will be paid in 24 instalments as of 2021.