Serbia’s retail trade rose 13.1% year-on-year in December, following 11.2% growth in the previous month, boosted by sales of food, beverages and tobacco (13.5%), non-food products (14.5%) and automotive fuel (9.3%), the Serbian Statistical Office (SORS) said in a statement. Considering the 2019 full year, retail trade grew 9.7%.

In a separate statement, SORS said that the country’s industrial production jumped an annual 8.3% in December accelerating from a 1.1% increase in the previous month. For the 2019 full year, industrial production edged up 0.3%, SORS said.